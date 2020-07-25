Family seeking information to help solve son’s fatal shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus family continues to mourn the loss of their 14-year-old boy.

According to Columbus Police, Elijah Copley was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Friday while out riding a scooter.

Loved ones and police want to know who did this.

It’s been almost 24 hours since loved ones held a vigil for elijah. Candles remain, spelling out his name on the sidewalk, and there are stuffed animals, pictures, and notes of support from his school on a nearby tree.

At just 14-years-old, Elijah was about to start high school.

His stepdad said Elijah had three siblings, wanted to be an architect and says he still had his whole life in front of him.

The teen was described as someone who was compassionate, energetic and always brought joy into a room.

But Friday around 2 a.m., police say he was shot and killed near the intersection of West Rich Street and Dana Avenue while out riding a scooter with a friend.

According to police, two unknown suspects started shooting at the children. Only Elijah was hit with gunfire.

His shooting happened on what was a violent night in Columbus, with five other shootings Thursday into Friday.

Police have been asking people to come forward with tips and Elijah’s stepdad is doing the same.

“If you know something, please tell it because it could be your kid next,” Walter Jones said. “These adults know as well. A big piece of the world was taken when his life got took. Took a lot of light out of the world.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Elijah’s funeral costs.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.