Family seeking answers after man severely injured following hit-and-run in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A family is begging for someone to come forward after 70-year-old Lon Seymour was struck on the side of the road and left to die.

He is now recovering in the hospital, but has several broken bones and lost his leg.

Grove City Police said the suspect was in a stolen car, which has since been found, but they are still looking for the driver.

Police found the car abandoned on Gantz Road days after the hit and run accident.

And on the same road, about a mile away is where police said Seymour was struck

His family is desperate for someone to come forward.

Seymour has been in ICU since Dec. 29 while the driver who struck him and left him for dead still hasn’t been caught.

Police said the car the driver was in was reported stolen Christmas day out of south Columbus.

“Getting in a stolen car,” said Seymour’s ex-wife, Joy Fausnaugh. “What were you thinking? What are you thinking?”

Fausnaugh said she was with their kids when they got the call from Grant Medical Center.

“We were terrified because nobody was up there and we were all in Florida,” she said.

Seymour was walking home after watching Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl when police said he was hit.

Fausnaugh said Seymour suffers from dementia.

“A car hit him and left him and a neighbor found him,” she said. “They saw feet in the street.”

He was then rushed to the hospital and Fausnaugh said his leg was amputated as well as sustaining other severe injuries.

“Four broken vertebrae, shoulder separation, jaw was broken, and a little bit of head trauma,” Fausnaugh said, going over the injuries her ex-husband sustained.

A couple of days after the hit and run, police found the suspects’ 2006 dark red Toyota Corolla at Denier Electric, which is about a mile away from where Seymour was stuck.

Police said surveillance video from the business shows a passenger also in the car.

Although they drove off, Fausnaugh said she doesn’t have any hate towards them.

“I really do believe it was an accident,” she said. “I don’t believe he meant to run over him and of course the car was stolen. He’s not going to stop.”

While Seymour now works to recover in the hospital, his family says he was doing what he loved most before this tragic incident happened– watching the Buckeyes at his favorite restaurant.

“He loved Roosters,” Fausnaugh said. “Roosters was his thing. Every single day, he met a lot of men there that he liked to talk to. He was lonely.”

And as tears filled her eyes, Fausnaugh has a message for the suspect.

“Please, whatever you do, come forward,” she said. “Be the bigger person. What would it be like if something happened to your family? Just think about that.”

The family said Seymour is now alert in the hospital and could be moved out of ICU soon.

They are working with police and offering a reward for anyone who comes forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grove City Police at (614) 277-1710.