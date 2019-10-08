Family retains law firm to investigate girl’s death on the way to school bus stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Robertson-Rutland has retained a Columbus law firm to investigate her death while waiting for a school bus in September.

Lizzie was killed on McNaughten Road while walking to her bus stop on September 18. Police say she was hit by two drivers, only one of which stopped.

In a media release, law firm Walton + Brown LLP points out that there are no sidewalks or crosswalks along the street she was required to walk along her way to the bus stop.

Within the past five years, the city has received 15 complaints for McNaughten Road between Broad Street and Livingston Avenue. Last week, neighbors told NBC4 that there is no safe place to walk.