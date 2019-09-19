Family prays driver who hit 11-year-old girl comes forward

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of the 11-year-old girl who was hit by two cars and killed, while trying to get to her bus stop, is holding out hope that the driver that fled the incident is caught.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Robertson Rutland was pronounced dead at the scene of the Wednesday morning incident.

According to police, one of the drivers who hit her while she crossed McNaughten Road stopped. A second driver did not stop.

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators had no information on the make or model of the missing vehicle, or the identity of the driver.

“It is my prayer that that person comes forward,” said Sharon Robertson, Elizabeth’s great-grandmother. “That’s our prayer. Elizabeth deserves that justice.”

Roberson said she and her family continue to make arrangements for Elizabeth.

“Our hearts are very sad and heavy,” she said. “Lizzie was the light of our lives.”

Those grieving Lizzie’s loss continue to leave flowers, notes and teddy bears near the location where she was killed.