Family plans private funeral service for Casey Goodson Jr.

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family is planning a private funeral for Casey Goodson Jr., the 23-year-old Columbus man who was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 4.

Family members say the private service will take place Wednesday.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the updates from those investigators have gone quiet.  A representative from the office of U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said there is no new information to share. A spokesperson for the Columbus police said the same.

The representatives were specifically asked if Deputy Jason Meade, who shot Goodson, has been interviewed. That, and that any specific facts of the case, will not be released for a while. 

The FBI is investigating whether Goodson’s civil rights were violated when he was shot and killed. Police are investigating the shooting itself. 

