Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to man missing since 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of a man who has been missing since 2017 is offering a cash reward for information leading to his location and return.

Joseph P. Perri was last seen at a friend’s home on Midland Avenue in Columbus Nov. 29, 2017.

Perri, who was 28 at the time he was reported missing, was staying with some friends and per detectives assigned to the case, Perri left the house in the late evening hours and has never returned home.

He did not take any of his personal belongings and had planned on returning home later that night.

Perri did not respond to family or friends who had tried reaching him on his phone which was provided to him by his father.

He is described as a white male, 5’10, 175 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair.

A photo of Joseph Perri may be viewed on our website at www.stopcrime.org.

His family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the location and return of Joseph.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. We are no longer taking tips via text message.

