Family of unborn child killed in shooting joins Linden anti-violence march

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Community activist taking to the streets again in Linden, and the crowd continues to grow as well.

For several weeks, a few dozen people have marched through the streets wanting an end to gun violence.

This week, the family of the unborn child that was killed two Sundays ago joined the community rally.

The grandmother said her daughter was walking and exercising when someone drove by and shot her in the stomach, causing her lose her child who they named Asier Lewis. The 15-year-old mother was 35 weeks pregnant.

It left the family broken, hurt, and confused, but they said this rally is comforting and lets them know they’re not alone as they seek justice for Asier.

“It’s no way of getting him back,” Tamara Lewis, Asier’s grandmother, said. “It’s nothing we can do. I’m actually trying to set in motion trying to put him to rest. You know we weren’t prepared for that. We were preparing to bring home a new baby, buying clothes, and preparing equipment.”

Community activists spent two hours in Linden handing out food and resources including information on baby insurance for an unborn child.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

The family has established a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of Asier’s funeral.