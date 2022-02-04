COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two days before the anniversary of Michael McDaniel’s death while in custody at the Pickaway Correctional Institution, an attorney representing his sister filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Ohio Court of Claims.

Jada McDaniel said in a news release Friday that her brother, who was serving a six-month prison sentence at the time of his death in February 2021, died at the age of 55 as a result of correctional officers’ use of excessive force and denial of appropriate medical treatment.

“Not only do I believe that Michael was a victim of a crime, I further believe that his federal civil

rights were violated,” Jada McDaniel said.

An Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction report released last July found that four out of the five incidents of excessive force used against McDaniel were “unjustified and excessive,” prompting the ODRC to recommend “further disciplinary action” against eight prison employees involved with McDaniel’s death.

According to the ODRC report, two correctional officers claimed that after conducting random search of McDaniel’s cell, McDaniel “became combative and started assaulting the officers.”

One of the officers handcuffed McDaniel and escorted him to the medical unit when he reportedly became “dead weight” and dropped to the ground sixteen times — four of which occurred because of officers’ use of force, the report found. In the remaining 12 incidents, the ODRC said McDaniel dropped to the floor on his own volition.

The fifth use of force incident, determined to be excessive and unjustified, occurred while McDaniel was in the medical unit.

After McDaniel was treated “for slightly over one minute” by a nurse — who failed to check his vital signs and “submitted improper records” — he was escorted out of the medical unit and collapsed to the ground, according to the ODRC.

He died shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

Jada McDaniel, who condemned Pickaway County Prosecuting Attorney Judy Wolford for declining to present her brother’s case to a grand jury, said that civil liability for the officers involved “is not enough.”

“Those responsible for Michael’s death should be held criminally liable as well,” she said. “They should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Two prison employees, including the nurse who treated McDaniel shortly before his death, resigned following the incident, the ODRC said. Jada McDaniel applauded ODRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith for swiftly disciplining the employees involved.

Jada McDaniel said her brother’s death “was the stimulus” for the implementation of a body-worn camera program within the ODRC — marking “a positive agent of change in the correctional system.”

With the help of the Opportunities Peoples Justice Leaders, Jada McDaniel said she plans to advocate for criminal justice reform “that will make institutions safe for inmates and staff” and encouraged people to contact Wolford and urge her to pursue charges against those involved in her brother’s death.

“Michael was loved by family and friends. We all miss him,” Jada McDaniel said. “There can be not be any justice for Michael without civil and criminal accountability for those responsible for his death.”