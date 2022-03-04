COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Jane Marczewski is hosting a virtual memorial service for the singer known as Nightbirde.

The memorial service, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, will celebrate the life of Marczewski, 31, who died Feb. 19 after a long battle with cancer.

Marczewski, a native of Zanesville, became famous in the summer of 2021 after receiving a golden buzzer on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent”, and her song “It’s OK” topped the charts on iTunes.

NBC4 will live stream the event at 7 p.m., and it can also be found on YouTube.