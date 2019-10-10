Family of Columbus woman who died three days after checking into rehab files lawsuit against Arizona facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus woman who died less than 72 hours after checking into an Arizona rehab facility has filed a lawsuit two years after her death.

In October 2017, Madison Cross flew from Columbus to Arizona and checked herself into Serenity Care Center, a drug detoxification center. Her mother said Cross was trying to get better for her two-year-old daughter.

However, less than three days later, she was found dead in her room.

“She had an undiagnosed, underlying medical condition that wasn’t treated and caused her death,” Jon Wrona, the attorney for Cross’ family, said.

Wrona filed the lawsuit against Serenity Care Center and other medical providers, claiming medical malpractice and wrongful death. The lawsuit alleges the center didn’t order the standard tests or properly screen Cross when she checked in.

“Basically, [they] failed to properly take an appropriate history and physical,” Wrona said.

Wrona said if the tests were done, Cross could have been treated before her sickness progressed.

The lawsuit also states that Cross asked to be taken to the hospital multiple times because she felt sick, but she was ignored.

“I think it should be shocking for everybody to hear because people who are going to those facilities for treatment have the right to have their treatment handled properly,” Wrona said.

The toxicology report listed her cause of death as septic complications of pneumonia. Opioids were also found in her system. However, the lawsuit claims that there isn’t any medical record to show she took drugs while being treated.

Wrona said he wants the center, doctors and physicians held accountable.

“We hope the notoriety that comes from this lawsuit filing will raise issues so that both individuals and public health officials will take a closer look at these facilities,” Wrona said.

NBC4 reached out to Serenety Care Center for comment on the lawsuit, but the facility has not responded at the time of publication.