Family of Andre’ Hill retains national civil rights attorney

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An attorney involved in representing the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — two Black people killed by law enforcement this year — is now representing the family of Andre’ Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.

Ben Crump released a series of social media posts on Wednesday night saying that he is representing Hill’s family.

Hill, 47, was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who was responding to a non-emergency call in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive. Body-camera footage shows Hill approaching Coy from an open garage door with a phone in one hand and his other hand not visible right before Coy fired.

“Andre Hill was killed by @ColumbusPolice Ofc. Adam Coy yesterday! Coy opened fire 10 seconds after initial contact — while Andre held a phone, NOT a weapon! He was a guest of the homeowners and posed no threat! Andre’s family is distraught and we will get #JusticeForAndreHill,” Crump wrote in a tweet that included the body-camera footage of Hill being shot.

Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Andre Hill, 47, an unarmed Black man who was shot by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday morning. #JusticeForAndreHill pic.twitter.com/VzT4dU25sf — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) December 24, 2020

Crump has been a part of several high-profile cases in which a Black person was killed, including Floyd, Taylor, Jacob Blake and Trayvon Martin. His law firm has several offices nationwide.