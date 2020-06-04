Family of 13-year-old killed by Columbus Police speak out on current protests

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, a funeral service card bearing the likeness of Tyre King, the 13-year-old Ohio boy who was fatally shot by Columbus police, is carried by a mourner in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus, Ohio, police officer Bryan Mason shot King, after a suspected robbery last year feared a gunfight […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As demonstrators demand change in the streets of Columbus, one family wants to remind the city this demand for change has happened before.

Tyre King, 13, was shot and killed in 2016 after a Columbus police officer says Tyre pulled a weapon that officer during a chase.

The weapon turned out to be a bb gun.

But the family believes Tyre was running away as he was shot and feels the shooting was not justified.

Emotions are still high at times for Tyre’s family, saying when they look at the current demonstrations, it’s hard for them to not ask what about justice for Tyre.

They said every day has its challenges, and every day, they hear about police killing people, specifically black people, they think about why nothing is being done to change what’s going on.

What they say they are encouraged to see is the relentlessness of the protesters. They said they are the ones who can hold city leaders accountable for what’s going on and push for actual change.

Even though, in their hearts, they have doubts change will happen.