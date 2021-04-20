Family, neighbors, protesters converge on neighborhood where CPD officer shoots, kills teen girl

LIVE: Columbus Police are scheduled to hold a press briefing on the fatal shooting of a teenage girl Tuesday by a CPD officer. Some footage shown may be graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are still on the scene on the southeast side of the city where a Columbus Police Officer shot and killed a 16-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

Protesters were also at the scene this afternoon, some who lived in the neighborhood and others who traveled to the 3100 block of Legion Lane upon hearing what happened.

The teen was identified by family as Makiyah Bryant.

Many of those at the scene pointed out that the fatal shooting of Bryant came within minutes of the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case. They also talked about why they were frustrated with police.

At one point, some protesters got close to the crime scene tape, yelling at the officers while others were talking and looking for answers.

One Columbus Police officer told the crowd to wait for the facts to come out.

A woman who identified herself as Bryant’s aunt, Hazel Bryant, said Makiyah was an extremely loving child.

“I’m just shocked,” Hazel Bryant said. “I just don’t even know what to say. It’s like an out of body experience.”

One of the residents in the neighborhood, Ira Graham III, described what he saw at the scene.

“I ran out and I see a young lady on her back shot and police were giving CPR,” Graham said. “I know she was shot four times because I heard the gunshot and the grandmother was out there hollering and screaming, very upset, saying they didn’t have to shoot her, they didn’t have to shoot her.”

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.