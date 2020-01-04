Family mourns daughter, granddaughter killed in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family members continue to mourn after a deadly fire New Year’s night on Columbus’ southeast side.

Police are now calling it a double murder/suicide after three people were found dead inside the burned-out home.

Investigators said Gary Morris, 42, is suspected of killing Nerissa Distin, 33, and their two-year-old daughter Serina while also taking his own life.

Andrea Comrie said losing her daughter and granddaughter at the same time is a nightmare. Nerissa was her first daughter, Serina, her first granddaughter.

Serina just started counting, talking clearly, and even singing. She loved Peppa Pig and especially love being around her mom.

Nerissa was often called Denise by those close to her. It was a nickname she got when she was very young.

Comrie said Nerissa had been trying to end her relationship with Morris, but was also worried about his well-being and wanted to make sure he was supported.

Nerissa was a nurse and Comrie said she was the type of person to go out of her way to make life better for other people.

Her next birthday would have been in February.

“She’s like a mother to all of us,” Comrie said. “Even though she’s a daughter, she’s more like a mother for everybody. She inspired all of us. She’s a mentor for her siblings, for me, for friends, and for everybody.”

There are a number of resources available to domestic violence victims, from shelter programs to service providers.