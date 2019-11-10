Family keeps daughter’s memory alive through annual toy donation

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Kasey Burleson’s family is keeping her legacy alive.

The Worthington High School junior died in a car accident in 2005.

Her family started a toy drive in her honor. This year’s event was held Saturday.

The family said they keep organizing the toy drive because it’s what Kasey would have wanted.

When she was younger, Kasey would go to her local fire station during the holiday season to donate toys.

After she died, her family started Kasey’s Gift Toy Drive so less fortunate children in the area would continue to get presents for the holidays.

Saturday’s drive was held on Sawmill Road and was the 12th year family and friends have held it.

Crates full of toys were loaded into the truck when they finished up for the day.

The family estimates it will collect 4,000 toys this year. The toys will then be distributed throughout the community through various organizations including Firefighters For Kids.

“A year or so after she passed, my wife thought maybe we should do this in her honor and then, over the years, thanks to all these people, it’s just grown and grown and it’s just something we take pride in,” said Mark Burleson, Kasey’s father.

Even though Saturday’s drive is over, toy donations are still being accepted at Franklin County fire stations.