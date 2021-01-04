Family hoping for answers following fatal hit-skip crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local family is looking for answers after a loved one was killed in a hit and run this past weekend.

The accident happened on the east side of Columbus near the intersection of East Fifth and Rarig avenues.

The family is hoping someone has information about the crash or that the driver comes forward.

Police said Stephanie McComas, 50, was crossing East Fifth Avenue when she was hit Saturday night.

No matter where she was, McComas was always having a good time, her family said.

Her nieces said McComas loved Whitney Houston, decorating, and was an extremely loving aunt. McComas was also a mother and grandmother.

Columbus Police have not issued a description of a suspect vehicle, saying only that it would have obvious front-end damage.

Because there is so little information available, McComas’ nieces are hoping someone comes forward with helpful information, adding no one deserves what happened to their aunt.

“Her smile was actually the best thing,” said Chaunte Gallagher, McComas’ niece. “It could light up a room wherever she was. She just had the kindest, sweetest soul. She would do anything for anybody.

“She deserves the best, she deserves justice,” Gallagher added. “And nobody deserves to die this way, so I definitely think that whoever did this needs to come forward.”

Breea Neidert, another of McComas’ nieces, visited the intersection Monday with the hope of finding some sort of clue that could help, knowing it may have been a stretch, but that it was worth a shot.

“I hope we find who did this and that she gets some sort of justice, something,” Neidert said. “Missing a lot of love and a lot of heart and a lot of fun. We’re all missing it, too.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or click here.