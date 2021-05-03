Family honoring a legacy of supporting opportunities for youth

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On December 29, 2016, Brian Casey and his daughter, Megan were on a flight heading back from Cleveland back to Columbus with family friends. Tragically, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all six people on board.

“Brian and Megan were just amazing people. They had huge hearts that they would do anything for anyone,” said Sharon Casey, Brian’s widow and Megan’s mother. “And as part of our healing, we felt like giving back to the community was something we really wanted to be a part of, and the PLAY foundation was just the perfect place to do that because Brian had been so intimately involved.”

Dozens of golfers will hit the links in the 25th annual Champions for PLAY golf outing on May 7th.

Brian was a member of the planning committee for the event for 10 years. The outing raises money for the PLAY (Private Leisure Assistance for Youth) scholarship fund , which helps eliminate financial barriers for local youth to participate in programs and camps offered through Columbus Recreation and Parks. Since 1993, the fund has awarded $1.3 million in scholarships.

“Our children have always been athletes and they attended a lot of camps when they were younger, and we just saw how important that was for their development,” said Sharon. “I think that kids need to have something to do and somewhere to go and friends to be with. And I think these camps provide that for them. They’re able to go and experience something other than sitting around in their house and that’s really, really important this year.”

With that in mind, the family took the extra step to help more young people, keeping Brian’s legacy of supporting PLAY alive.

“We’ve established the Brian Casey Memorial Fund and for every dollar donated, our family will be matching up to $10,000. We just hope people will go out there and donate and see the value,” said Sharon.

If you want to donate to the PLAY scholarship fund, go to championsforplay.org