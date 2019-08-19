Family grieves the loss of son killed in Circleville head-on collision

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A family is grieving the loss of their son after he was killed in a car crash Saturday.

“I wish I was there with him,” said Joshua Fyffe Sr. “I know he was scared. God! I hope Jesus is holding him right now.”

That is the only thing giving Fyffe and his wife Natasha some peace.

Joshua Fyffe Jr., 17, of Ashville, died when the vehicle he was driving was hit head-on Saturday just north of Circleville in Pickaway County.

Joshua Fyffe Jr.

The entire day has been a complete blur for the Fyffe family, a nightmare that this grieving father can’t wake up from since losing his son.

“You feel like the whole world’s ended,” Fyffe said. “I just lost my brother in January, now I lose my son. I lost my grandma a few months ago. It’s been a horrible year for my family and I.”

But in the midst of the pain, he smiles at times, remembering how tender and kind Joshua Jr. was.

“He believed in Jesus and God,” Fyffe said.

Joshua Jr. was an overachiever, according to his dad. He worked 30 hours a week, tutored other students, all while maintaining good grades.

“My son was a safe driver,” Fyffe said. “He was an A and B student. He had the credits to graduate already. He was planning on going to college to be a school teacher. Now he can’t do any of those things.”

To make matters worse, Joshua Jr.’s passenger, a Russian foreign exchange student, Vladyslav Gaida, 17, is now fighting for his life.

“From what I understand, they’re just keeping him on life support until his family gets here,” Fyffe said.

Fyffe is looking forward to speaking with them soon as they pray together that Vlad’s life doesn’t end like his son’s.

“The last person that should have passed on this planet and he’s the one that passed,” Fyffe said. “They say the good die young. Apparently, that’s true.”