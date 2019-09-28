Family gathers to keep community activist’s memory alive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been about six months since community activist Amber Evans’ body was found along the Scioto River.

The Franklin County coroner ruled her death a suicide.

Family and friends gathered at West Bank Park Saturday to make sure she’s not forgotten.

Evans’ mother, Tonya Fischer, said her 28-year-old daughter was a bright and beautiful light.

Friends and family gathered for more than an hour Saturday evening to talk about Amber’s life.

They discussed the type of person she was and also talked about questions they still have regarding Amber’s death.

Fischer said she’s not in denial; she just still has some questions.

At one point, sunflowers were handed out to everyone there because that was Amber’s favorite flower.

Fischer then read a poem to the people who came out to honor her daughter.

“It’s just about always keeping her in the limelight of the city of Columbus,” she said. “Always wanting to remember and honor her in every way we possibly can so we just want to uphold her legacy and keep it going.”

Fischer said there was no significance to getting together on this day specifically. It’s just what they chose as a group to keep remembering Amber.