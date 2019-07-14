Family fun for everyone at Franklin County Fair

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s family fun for everyone at the Franklin County Fair, running through July 20 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful opportunity for people to come out and have new fun and old fun,” said Chuck Buck of the Franklin County Fair Board.

Food runs the gamut from Italian sausages, gyros, Icees, lemonade, and more, offering up the fuel needed to tackle the rides for both young and old.

And don’t forget the animals — bunnies, donkeys, horses.

Buck is thankful for the team that helps make the fair a reality every year.

“Thousands and thousands of hours by 21 board members and volunteers,” he said. “We start planning this week for the fair next year.”

It’s a year’s worth of hard work coming to life one ride and one game at a time.

“It’s a team effort from everybody,” Buck said.

Tickets are only $7 and the fair lasts all week.

For more on the Franklin County Fair as well as all the other fairs planned for central Ohio, click here.