Family, friends remember woman shot, killed at north Columbus bus stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family and friends of Sade Payne, the woman shot and killed at a bus stop in north Columbus last week, are coming together to mourn her death.

Columbus Police found Payne’s body on the 3600 block of Maize Road and so far, no suspects have been identified.

This is why the community held a memorial in her honor at that spot, asking anyone who knows anything to speak up.

Payne’s family said she was more than just another victim of gun violence in the city; she was a mother, daughter, friend, and businesswoman in Columbus.

They’re asking for answers and justice for her death.

“This should not be covered up, it shouldn’t be,” said Shantay Payne, Sade’s sister. “And I know that I can’t, no matter what I do, I can’t bring my sister back, but what can we do to make sure it doesn’t happen again?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.