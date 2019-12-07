Family, friends remember Julius Tate Jr. one year after teen was killed by Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday marks one year since 16-year-old Julius Tate Jr. was shot and killed by Columbus Police during a sting operation.

Family, friends, and supporters gathered on the east side near where he was shot to remember his life.

According to police, Tate pulled a gun on an undercover officer.

He was then shot by another officer.

An attorney for Tate’s family has said they have a sworn affidavit from another eyewitness describing a much different series of events.

In part, the Columbus Freedom Coalition was formed to support Tate’s family.

According to the group, a grand jury deemed the police officer’s shooting of Tate justified.

