Family, friends of victim speak after wrongful death settlement reached with Mount Carmel

A duo and friend sit at the corner of Broad and Meek, one of the most well-traveled roads running through downtown Columbus, with only a grocery cart stuffed with everything they own.

“My mom passed away in 2015 and me, my brother and my sister had to come out here because we didn’t have nothing,” said Kay Blake.

The trio mourns the foursome they once were.

“She was fun to be around. She’d make you laugh, make you smile and I miss that,” said Blake.

Kay, or Kay-Kay as she’s known among the tight-knit homeless community in West Columbus, lives on these streets with her brother, Jimmy, and her boyfriend “Shaggy.”

Kay-Kay and Jimmy say their sister, 55-year-old Corinnia Blake was no stranger to Mt. Carmel West, but last September, complaining of stomach pains, Corinnia was admitted and died three days later under the care of Dr. William Husel

“I think if it wasn’t for him she’d still be out here with me,” said Jimmy.

Jimmy last saw his sister before she was admitted.

Kay-Kay visited her on day two of the three days while she was in the hospital.

“She was very alert, you know. She was ready to come home. Next day, she was dead,” said Kay-Kay.

Roughly six months later, the siblings and “Shaggy” navigate life without her, unsure how they’ll heal the pain.

“What do I wanna see? That’s a hard question to answer because I wanna see a lot happen to him. He took my life from me,” she said.