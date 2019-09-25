Family, friends mourn 38-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash in Sharon Twp.

Family and friends are mourning the death of a 38-year-old woman who died earlier this month after a motorcycle crash in Sharon Twp.

Erin R. Haninger, of Lewis Center, was riding a motorcycle traveling westbound on the ramp from Interstate 270 westbound to State Route 315 northbound when she reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to a report by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Franklin County Coroner responded to the scene.

Her Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 10700 Liberty Road with Father Stephen Smith officiating.

Following Mass, Erin’s friends from the Columbus Riders will escort her from the church to Resurrection Cemetery.

Haninger is being remembered on Facebook by her family, friends and co-workers.

Will I ever stop crying? More expressions of amazing love for our amazing daughter Erin Haninger. Thank you to the… Posted by Rose Lucas Haninger on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Thank you to Erin’s colleagues and doctors for their time out to remember our precious Erin, who was like St. Francis to… Posted by Rose Lucas Haninger on Tuesday, September 17, 2019