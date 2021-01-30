Family, friends gather to remember Casey Goodson Jr. on his 24th birthday

This undated photo provided by family attorney Sean Walton shows Casey Goodson. The fatal shooting of 23-year-old Goodson by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, is now under investigation by the state’s criminal investigation bureau. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Attorney Sean Walton via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Dozens of people gathered at Goodale Park Saturday to celebrate and honor Casey Goodson Jr. on what would have been his 24th birthday.

Goodson died on Dec. 4, 2020 after being shot and killed in the doorway of his home by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade.

Goodson’s family and friends said they march for everyone who has been a victim of police brutality.

They added their fight for justice is far from over in the city of Columbus.

The FBI is investigating whether Goodson’s civil rights were violated when he was shot and killed. Police are investigating the shooting itself.

“We’re asking for this city to defund the police,” said Hana Abdur-Rahim, lead organizer of Black Abolitionist Collective of Ohio and co-executive director of the Central Ohio Freedom Fund. “We’re asking for the abolition of the police because the same reform tactics are not working.”

Another gathering is scheduled for Sunday morning at 8 a.m., where people are invited to take part in breakfast with a city official.