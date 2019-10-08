Family files lawsuit against Franklin Co. for 2018 shooting death of son inside courthouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Intentional, reckless and dangerous.

That’s how a lawsuit describes the Franklin County Sheriffs Office’s policies and training.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Monday for Joey Haynes’ family. He was 16 years old when Deputy Richard Scarborough shot him outside a courtroom during an altercation back in 2018.

“There is no reason why a properly trained deputy sheriff would need to use lethal force at any kind of confrontation against a child,” Haynes’ family attorney, John Camillus said.

The deputy claimed he was under attack before he shot the teen. Scarborough was never indicted.

“There was nobody, no officer, no member of the public who was at any risk for being seriously hurt or killed,” Camillus said.

Camillus said Haynes was never a threat.

“Deputy Scarborough knew that Joey Haynes was unarmed. He was a 16-year-old in a courthouse, he passed through a metal detector, frisked if necessary,” Camillus said.

The lawsuit names the deputy, Franklin County Board of Commissioners and Franklin County as defendants.

“We hope to see change in how Franklin County sheriff’s office interacts with criminals in the courthouse,” Camillus said.

The Franklin County sheriff’s office said they will not comment on any lawsuit.

Camillus said he wants the lawsuit to bring justice for the family.

“The family would take it all away if they could to get Joey back and we don’t have the ability to do that,” Camillus said.

NBC4 also reached out to the board of commissioners and the prosecutor’s office, but haven’t heard back.

Camillus is hoping for a response to be filed within a month.