Family displaced after fire damages northeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six people have been displaced after a fire damaged their home Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a single-family home on Duxberry Avenue at about 4 p.m.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, six people — three adults and three children — lived in the home at the time.

One of the children is being taken to Children’s Hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has been brought in to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

