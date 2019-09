COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A family living in the Hilltop was able to make it out safely but lost a home during an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to a home along N. Eureka Avenue, at about 2:10am, on the report of a structure fire.

Everyone inside the home, including the family’s dog, were able to get out safely.

The Red Cross has been called to the scene to help the family with a place to stay.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.