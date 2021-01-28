Family calls for justice in Lancaster teen’s death

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a Lancaster teen are calling for an end to gun violence. 16-year-old Haylen Tabor died after he was shot during a robbery at a home on E Locust St. Tuesday afternoon.

“We spoke the night before,” Haylen’s mother, Laura Tabor, recalled. “He told me he loved me, I said I loved him. That was my last word exchange with him.”

Tabor told NBC4 Haylen was a “fun-loving kid” and will be remembered most for his good nature and infectious smile.

She said, “He’s always a jokester, laughing. There was hardly a time he didn’t have a smile on his face. He brightens up a room, makes everybody happy.”

Haylen Tabor (Photo courtesy Laura Tabor)

Thursday, one of the suspects accused in Haylen’s death made his first court appearance in Fairfield County Court. During the virtual hearing, Brandon McNally, 21, was arraigned on one aggravated robbery charge.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Brian Waltz explained, “As expected, the victim in this case did die as a result of their injuries, shortly after we sent up the complaint. This is now going to be an aggravated murder case.”

Prosecutors plan to file aggravated murder charges against McNally and three 16-year-old boys. Lancaster Police say Haylen Tabor was shot when the group robbed an apartment on E Locust St. Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon McNally

“Gun violence needs to stop for everybody,” Tabor said. “It just needs to stop. It’s not the answer.”

McNally is being held on a $1.5 million bond. If convicted on the aggravated murder charge, he could face up to life in prison.

Tabor was relieved to know the people accused in her son’s death are in custody, but she said it provides little consolation.

“I hope they get what they deserve. I mean, they took a life,” she said. “Now their life is taken from their parents. It’s sad for everybody. I just hope there’s justice for Haylen.”

Since Haylen’s death, the community has rallied around the family. Wednesday, the teen’s friends hosted a balloon release ceremony in honor of Haylen. A sign that said “Loved by many, missed by all” was taped to the Tabors’ front porch, along with candles, flowers and balloons.

“That’s what’s helping the grieving process. Everybody’s shown so much support,” Tabor said.

She told NBC4 family and friends are planning a candlelight vigil Friday night around 6 p.m. in downtown Lancaster.

McNally is scheduled to appear for his preliminary hearing on February 4.