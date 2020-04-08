Live Now
Live VIPIR radar

Family awakes to fire during early morning thunderstorm from suspected lightening strike

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Liberty Township Fire Department is investigating after a fire sparked during a thunderstorm early Wednesday morning from a suspected lightening strike.

Firefighters says they arrived around 2:30 a.m. and saw flames coming out of the roof.

They say the fire was possibly caused by a lighting strike as evident by a hole in the roof of the home.

The family inside the home says they woke up to a large boom and their smoke detectors going off.

Authorities say the fire is now contained and no on was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools