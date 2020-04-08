Family awakes to fire during early morning thunderstorm from suspected lightening strike

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Liberty Township Fire Department is investigating after a fire sparked during a thunderstorm early Wednesday morning from a suspected lightening strike.

Firefighters says they arrived around 2:30 a.m. and saw flames coming out of the roof.

They say the fire was possibly caused by a lighting strike as evident by a hole in the roof of the home.

The family inside the home says they woke up to a large boom and their smoke detectors going off.

Authorities say the fire is now contained and no on was hurt.