IRONTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Six family members are facing charges for allegedly stealing $75,000 from an emergency medical services company in southeast Ohio.

Former fleet manager at Patriot EMS, Tony Wilson, is accused of stealing fuel cards from the Ironton company and giving them to family members who bought gas for personal use and resale, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

A Lawrence County grand jury indicted Tony Wilson, his wife Malea Wilson, daughter Tiffany Wiseman and son-in-law Joshua Wiseman on felony counts of theft, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and receiving stolen property. Two sons, Tony Wilson and Christopher Wilson, were charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

In March 2022, the owner of Patriot EMS noticed unexplained charges to fuel cards for ambulances that were no longer in service. Spending records and gas station security revealed Wilson and his family had been using the cards for personal gas purchases, the news release said.

Video evidence additionally revealed Wilson and family members filling large fuel containers and buying gas for other people. A witness told police Tiffany and Joshua Wiseman resold gas at a 50% discount.