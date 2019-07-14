Families unite, find comfort at Ohio Missing Persons Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of families came together Sunday to bring awareness to missing persons cases for Ohio Missing Persons Day.

State Attorney General Dave Yost hosted the free event for law enforcement and families to remember their missing loved ones.

Families of missing persons got to meet with law enforcement officers and analysts.

Many of those families brought police reports, photos, dental records and x-rays to help with their cases.

For Pam Conner, she said she is still holding out hope after her daughter went missing 17 years ago on New Year’s Eve, and said this kind of event helps her.

“It has helped me tremendously and I hope I can help them, too,” she said. “This is a club that none of us want to be a part of so we can come together and only a mother with a missing child knows how I feel.”

Right now, there are hundreds of missing people throughout Ohio.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation said all it takes is one small tip that can lead them to closing a case.