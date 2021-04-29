Families, prosecutor, call for an end to hazing after charges announced in death of Stone Folz

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A family attorney for Stone Foltz says a step in the right direction was taken on Thursday, but also called it just one step in the right direction.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson announced charges against eight men in connection to the death of the Bowling Green State University (BGSU) sophomore from Delaware County.

“I know those charges were important they were brought about and I hope it does give some hope to the Foltz family that they can bring some level of justice for Stone. But I know at the end of the day nothing is going to make this right by them,” said Kathleen Wiant.

Wiant knows all too well what it’s like to lose a son away at college. Her son, Collin, died in a hazing incident at Ohio University in 2018. Since his death, Kathleen has been involved in anti-hazing efforts. She’s trying to get Collin’s Law passed. It would create harsher penalties for hazing.

“When you change the laws around something, it changes how it’s viewed and it changes people’s behavior and that’s going to be a critical component to eradicating hazing,” Kathleen Wiant said.



Through a family attorney, Stone Foltz’s parents also say action needs to be taken to abolish fraternity hazing. They stood behind the Wood County Prosecutor as he discussed the charges.

“Obviously I want this to be the only and last time this type of case is prosecuted in Wood County and, please God, let it be the last time its prosecuted in the United States,” said Paul Dobson, Wood County Prosecutor.



Eight men are charged in connection to Foltz’s death. Seven are BGSU students, according to Dobson. All are charged with hazing. Some are facing homicide and manslaughter charges. Foltz died after drinking almost an entire fifth of liquor, according to Dobson.

Dobson says the drinking took place at what he describes as a hazing event in which new Pi Kappa Alpha members found out who their big brothers are.

Three of the young men charged are from central Ohio. They are Jacob Krinn, Canyon Caldwell, and Troy Henricksen. Henricksen’s defense attorney says Foltz’s death is a tragedy but his client is not criminally liable.

“There’s no doubt this is a horrible situation and that everybody is looking for answers and looking for solutions and mourning the death and remembering who he was. But again, tragic situations do not mean that everybody or some people are necessarily criminally liable,” said Eric Long, Henricksen’s attorney.

More people could be charged, and more charges could be coming against those already indicted, according to Dobson