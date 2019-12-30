Families of murder victims seek closure as city releases 2019 homicide stats

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Keeandra Brown wants justice for her son Brenden.

“I want to make sure that the person who did this doesn’t hurt anybody else and cause their family to have to go through what me and my family have to go through now,” Brown said Monday.

Columbus police said 18-year-old Brenden Brown was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a car. They suspect he was shot by a passenger inside the vehicle.

Brenden Brown’s death is one of 104 homicides in Columbus to date in 2019.

Deputy Chief Tim Becker says of the 371 homicides over the past three years, 150 of them remain unsolved.

Family members of several homicide victims joined Columbus Police at a news conference Monday to urge people with information about unsolved homicides to come forward.

Ernestine Beatty Anderson describes her son Michael as a man with a heart of gold. Michael Beatty was shot and killed in the backyard of a neighbor’s home in South Linden on July 29, 2016.

“Our family is still so broken,” Beatty Anderson said. “Michael was the soul of our family. He left behind a five-year-old son who always says, ‘My dad’s my angel. He’s watching over me.’”

“All I want is for people who know something just to come forward. No family should go through what we’re going through.”