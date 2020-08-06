Families looking forward to tax free weekend for back to school shopping

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More families are looking forward to this year’s tax free weekend to save some money.

A lot of parents have been out of work and some are having to pay for extra child care services at home. Being able to save on some essential items for back to school is a game changer for parents right now.

“I think now with everything going on it’s something to look forward to. It also saves me money so of course I like it,” explained mom of five Jess Mott. “I think we’re taking it a day at a time because we don’t know what’s next.”

Cody Booher with Lakeshore Learning says there have been so many parents stopping by asking for help.

“The biggest concern we have are parents that are looking for resources because they don’t come from a teaching background so they don’t have those things in place to be able to do this and they’re very nervous about their children education and everyone is nervous about their children’s education this time of year,” noted Booher.

Booher says that the tax free weekend is a perfect time to stock up on everything your child may need for the school year, virtual or not.

“With the unknown we have in our community I think everyone will stick with the basics and role with the punches as they come. They need your crayons, your glue, your notebooks, things that can be used at home or at school.”

Tax free holiday here in Ohio will waive that 5.75% sales tax on a variety of items. Booher says families look forward to this weekend, especially now. “There is a huge amount of savings you can get especially when you have multiple children in a family.”

“I think we’ll go to more outdoor malls where you’re not in an enclosed space as much but somethings we will do online but I think we will go out and just be safe about it,” said Mott.