Fallen retired Worthington firefighter to be honored

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A retired firefighter who died last week of cancer will be honored by his former department this week.

David Mierzejewski, 50, passed away Sept. 15 in the line of duty from occupational cancer.

Mierzejewski served with the Worthington Division of Fire and EMS as a firefighter and paramedic for 25 years. He also served the department as a fire inspector and arson investigator.

The Worthington Division of Fire and EMS said Mierzejewski was the “ultimate professional” in all his roles with the department.

Mierzejewski is survived by his wife and two children.

He will be honored with full Fire Department Honors during services Tuesday, with Worthington joined by members of several central Ohio fire departments for the ceremonies and the funeral procession.

The fire department said traffic delays are likely during the procession, which is expected to move through Worthington in the late morning hours.