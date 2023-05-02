COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fake blood and cheesecakes to bidets and rash cream, Uber revealed some of the strangest items people left behind after getting a ride over the past year.

Uber released its annual “Lost & Found” Index for 2023, in which it gives the statistics for most common items people lose when using the rideshare service. Clothing was the item most commonly forgotten by Uber users followed by phones, backpacks, and wallets.

The company also showed which ten cities people forget things the most, with Jacksonville, Florida, topping the list. The highest ranked city in the Midwest was Indianapolis at No. 8.

Tucked in the report is a full list of the 50 most unique items lost in Uber rides over the last year. Some of the most notable items in the list include:

Danny DeVito Christmas ornament

Fog machine

16 ounces of fake blood

Small stone carved whales

A lightsaber

Hamsters

6 cheesecakes

Tattoo ink and gold antlers

Bidet

Rash cream

Slushy machine

Fake tooth

Uber also detailed interesting international lost items including Brazilians that left behind three packages of chicken, sneakers, and a computer mouse after getting a ride. To read Uber’s full Lost & Found index, click here.

If you forget an item during an Uber ride, you can call the driver to help you get the item back. For more information on lost items, click here.