Faith Mission in need of Meal Providers

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Faith Mission is calling on volunteers to help feed the homeless, especially as the holidays are approaching.

The non-profit is looking for meal providers to help serve close to 300 people for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“Meal providers can sign up for one shift one time, ever. Or we do have groups and individuals that provide on a consistent schedule,” said Mollie Vrable, Volunteer Service Manager.

She says due to Covid-19, they can visit two of their locations where they can drop off either full cooked meals, money, or supplies.

“We’re not open to volunteers serving the meals. We’re packaging up meals individually for people to eat. Our meal providers drop off at our kitchen and our kitchen staff is wearing gloves and masks.”

Vrable says you can volunteer once or regularly– anything helps.

To volunteer you can reach Vrable at mvrable@lssnetworkofhope.org