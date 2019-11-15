Faith Mission desperately needs winter coat donations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Faith Mission and the Choices Domestic Violence Shelter are desperately in need of winter coats.

Lutheran Social Services say the organizations gave away their last coat on Friday. They say the recent cold snap depleted their supply.

“I think it’s just changed so quickly in the last week that there was a huge demand. People were unprepared and a large needing coats immediately. It just kind of wiped out the supply that we had,” said Sue Villilo with Lutheran Social Services.

If you can help, you can drop off new or gently-used coats at Faith Mission, which is located at 245 North Grant Avenue.

