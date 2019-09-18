Faith, community leaders to march at Statehouse to end gun violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faith and community leaders from across Ohio will march to the west side of the Statehouse on Wednesday to call on legislators to end gun violence by passing common-sense, comprehensive gun-safety legislation.

The march will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Following the march, the group will lead the community in a prayer vigil, during which gun violence victims’ names and their families’ stories will be shared, according to a press release on the march.

In 2018, more than 1,500 Ohioans were victims of gun violence.