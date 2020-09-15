‘Fairy Garden’ growing in Upper Arlington Park

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A quarantine project is bringing some magic to a Central Ohio park. With the help of local families, fairies are moving into Smith Nature Park near Fishinger and Kenny Roads in Upper Arlington.

“COVID has been hard for everyone, especially for people with kids. So, I’ve been looking for things to do with the kids to keep them busy and socially distanced,” said Lauren Wilson.

The mom of a 3-year-old and 18-month-old found refuge in Central Ohio parks, including Infirmary Mound Park in Granville where the family found a Fairy Trail. Wilson decided to recreate a similar space in Upper Arlington.

“I was just exploring the parks and stumbled upon this one, which I thought was neat and kind of hidden away. It had that fairy feel to it,” she said of Smith Nature Refuge with its sloping greenery, creek and small wooden bridge.

In her effort to find safe family activities, Wilson created a Facebook group called Columbus Quarantine Activities for parents to offer ideas and advice. She proposed the Fairy Garden after asking permission from the Upper Arlington Parks and Recreation Department and other families were immediately receptive.

“I just keep getting phone calls from people wanting to contribute, grandmas with grandkids or kids that want to do it on their own. Yeah, it’s been kind of cool,” she said.

By Tuesday morning, close to 20 fairy-sized houses were built into trees, hidden in brush, and assembled with sticks, pipe cleaners and other craft materials. Wilson explained the growing collection of fairy houses will be available to see until Thanksgiving.

Smith Nature Park is located at 1270 Fishinger Road. Families and individuals are invited to create their own fairy houses and drop them off at the park. You can also contact Lauren Wilson at laurenwilson611@gmail.com to arrange a pick-up or find out more details about the fairy garden project.