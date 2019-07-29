Fairgoers watch calf born at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The newest addition to the Ohio State Fair came into the world in a dramatic fashion.

Miley the cow’s water broke around 2 p.m. Monday. About a half an hour later, a vet came and examined her and found out her baby was breech.

“So calves should be coming feet first with their head between their legs to have an easy, normal birth, and when [the vet] reached in, he found out they were back feet,” explained second year Ohio State DVM student Marina Sweet.

“At that point he realized he was going to have to intervene,” said her classmate Sarah Mazur. “Dr. Biggie asked for volunteers from the audience, and we got two girls in here to help pull their first calf.”

JUST HAPPENED: We have a brand new baby girl calf born moments ago! ❤️🐂Ohio Veterinary Medical Association safely delivered the bundle of joy.The baby was coming backwards but with the help of Dr. Biggie, there is a healthy calf! Proud mom’s name is Miley.#ohiostatefair #ohiofindithere #babyanimals Posted by Ohio State Fair on Monday, July 29, 2019

The cow and calf are part of the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association’s Veterinary Education Center at the fair. At the center they have three (now two) pregnant cows, as well as dairy cows that can be milked by the public.

“We had a big crowd around here, and it was really cool. A lot of people don’t ever get a chance to see something like this, so it’s really cool for kids and even adults…to learn about where there food is coming from,” Mazur explained.

Breaking news from the Ohio State Fair: We have a cow in labor! If you're at the fair or planning to go later today, be sure to stop by the OVMA Veterinary Education Center! Posted by Ohio Veterinary Medical Association on Monday, July 29, 2019

A big crowd was also on hand to watch baby Moonbeam take her first steps and drink her first milk.