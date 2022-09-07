WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County.

Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s vehicle was then struck by Reedy’s.

Klose was transported to Fairfield Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Reedy was also transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.