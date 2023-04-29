LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman that stopped to help victims of a Fairfield County crash is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer Friday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on US Route 33 between State Route 188 and US Route 22. A Pontiac was driving north on US 33 when it went off the left side of the road and overturned across the median, eventually coming to a rest on its top in a southbound lane on US 33.

A passerby stopped to help the driver and the passenger of the Pontiac before a tractor-trailer driving in the southbound lanes hit the Pontiac, causing the car to move to the right berm. The tractor than went off the road, hit a guardrail and went into a ditch.

The tractor-trailer hit the passerby, identified as 33-year-old Randi Maddix from Pontiac, Michigan. Maddix was pronounced dead at the scene, per OSHP.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries at the scene while the driver and passenger of the Pontiac were both taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital. The driver was treated for minor injuries while the passenger is in stable condition with serious injuries, per OSHP.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.