WALNUT TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old woman from Millersport is dead after crashing her car in Fairfield County Friday morning.

Lydia Rose Dupler was driving on Canal Road near Lake Road in Walnut Township at about 8:45 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. She struck an embankment, fence and tree before her 2017 Subaru Impreza overturned.

Authorities pronounced Dupler dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Walnut Township Fire Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash, which the highway patrol is investigating.