LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 188 and Delmont Road.

Jennifer Science, of Marietta, Ohio, and Amada Stull, of Cutler, Ohio, were arrested. The suspects are being held in the Fairfield County Jail on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the first degree.

