FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash on State Route 37 in Pleasant Township Friday night.

According to OSHP, around 7:43 p.m. Friday, November 19, a 1986 Chevrolet Starcraft operated by David Fausnaugh, 54 of Lancaster, went left of center and struck a 1991 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Ronald Gleason, 45 of Junction City, head-on. Fausnaugh and Gleason were pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger from each vehicle was also injured. They were both taken to Grant Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation by the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.