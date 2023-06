Cedar Hill Road is closed in both directions while crews investigate a fatal crash on June 21, 2023. (NBC4/Brennan Grandey)

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County road is closed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash west of Lancaster.

Fairfield County sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-car crash on Cedar Hill Road Southwest near Amanda about 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office confirmed one person died in the crash but further details are unavailable as investigators remained on the scene.

Cedar Hill Road is closed in both directions.