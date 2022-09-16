LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser.

Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and a firearm.

Shortly after, a local bank told the sheriff’s office that someone has attempted to cash one of the stolen checks. Based on a description from a bank employee, Hocking County deputies where able to locate the suspects and their car at a rest stop.

Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspects did not stop the vehicle. Authorities began chasing the suspects, leading the pair to throw various items out of the windows at the cruiser. One of these items was a loaded handgun, deputies reported.

The suspects then began driving on the wrong side of the road and attempted to hit the sheriff’s cruiser head-on. Deputies said they were able to avoid a head-on collision, but the car was still hit.

After the crash, the suspects tried to run away on foot. Law enforcement said they arrested the pair and both suspects received medical treatment.

Suspected fentanyl and other narcotics were found in the car, along with a significant amount of stolen property. Hocking County deputies were also able to recover several items that the suspects had thrown out of the windows.

Formal charges against the pair have not been filed. The appropriate charges will be filed once the suspects have been medically cleared.