LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl missing since Aug. 25.

Nikia Willis left her home at approximately 6 p.m. and is possibly headed to Perry County with a person named Thomas Hanna.

Nikia was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt with green and white letters, blue Champion shorts with a white stripe, black suede sneakers, and carrying a tie-dye backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7337.